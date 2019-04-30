These are the planned roadworks in Lancashire over the May bank holiday weekend

The first May bank holiday of the year is just around the corner - with people travelling to see friends and family over the three-day weekend.
These are all of the planned roadworks taking place in Lancashire over the May bank holiday weekend, according to Lancashire County Council.
Burnley
Roadname: Abel Street, Burnley
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Road Closure
Dates: 05/05/19 - 05/05/19
Operator: United Utilities Water Limited
Location: Junction with Hurtley Street
Roadname: Florence Avenue, Burnley
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Road Closure
Dates: 06/05/19 - 01/05/20
Operator: Lancashire County Council
Location: Junction Of Lawrence Avenue And Harold Avenue
Roadname: Hufling Lane, Burnley
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Two-way signals
Dates: 04/05/19 - 05/05/19
Operator: Network Rail - Promoters National
Location: At the level crossing
Roadname: Hurtley Street, Burnley
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Multi-way signals
Dates: 05/05/19 - 05/05/19
Operator: United Utilities Water Limited
Location: Junction With Abel Street Manhole 2291
Roadname: Moseley Road, Burnley
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Two-way signals
Dates: 04/05/19 - 05/05/19
Operator: Network Rail - Promoters National
Location: At the level crossing
Roadname: Plumbe Street, Burnley
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Road closure
Dates: 05/05/19 - 05/05/19
Operator: United Utilities Water Limited
Location: 79 Manhole 4203
Chorley
Roadname: Church Lane, Charnock Richard
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Road closure
Dates: 04/05/19 - 05/05/19
Operator: Network Rail - Promoters National
Location: At the Railway Bridge (Road Over Rail)
Roadname: Harrison Road, Chorley
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Give and take
Dates: 02/05/19 - 07/05/19
Operator: BT
Location: Harrison Road Opposite Number 80. Pr7 3Hu
Roadname: Moss Lane, Whittle-Le-Woods
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Give and take
Dates: 03/05/19 - 17/05/19
Operator: Lancashire County Council
Location: C/W F/W & Verge
Roadname: Wigan Lane, Coppull
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Two-way signals
Dates: 02/05/19 - 07/05/19
Operator: BT
Location: Adj 2, Wigan Lane
Fylde
Roadname: Forest Drive, Lytham St Annes
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Give and take
Dates: 01/05/19 - 15/08/19
Operator: Cadent Gas Limited
Location: 87 - 97 (Odds). Junction Of South Park - 202 (Evens) Including several road Crossings
Roadname: Lytham Road, Westby-With-Plumptons
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Road Closure
Dates: 04/05/19 - 05/05/19
Operator: Network Rail - Promoters National
Location: In The Area Of The Level Crossing
Roadname: Mythop Road, Weeton-With-Preese
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Multi-way signals
Dates: 02/05/19 - 07/05/19
Operator: GEO
Location: From The Junction Of Westfield Cottage To Outside Moons Cottage and from Mythop Bridge To The Junction Of Westfield Cottage
Roadname: Mythop Road, Weeton-With-Preese
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Road closure
Dates: 03/05/19 - 07/05/19
Operator: Lancashire County Council
Location: Singleton Road To Blackpool District Boundary
Roadname: Wesley Street, Lytham St Annes
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Give and take
Dates: 01/05/19 - 15/05/19
Operator: BT
Location: Side Of 2 Curzon Road On Wesley Street
Lancaster
Roadname: Elmslack Court, Silverdale
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Give and take
Dates: 02/05/19 - 10/05/19
Operator: Cadent Gas Limited
Location: Outside 5 Elmslack Court
Roadname: Golf Club Access Road, Morecambe
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Give and take
Dates: 03/05/19 - 08/05/19
Operator: Virgin Media
Location: O/S 497 Marine Road East To O/S No. 2 Elms Court.
Roadname: Greyhound Bridge Road, Lancaster
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Lane Closure
Dates: 01/05/19 - 30/09/19
Operator: Lancashire County Council
Location: Greyhound Bridge.
Roadname: Hornby Road, Caton
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Two-way signals
Dates: 01/05/19 - 08/05/19
Operator: BT
Location: At Entrance To The New Development On Hornby Road
Roadname: Langdale Road, Lancaster
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Give and take
Dates: 03/05/19 - 08/05/19
Operator: Virgin Media
Location: From O/S 85/87 To O/S Ambulance Station
Preston
Roadname: Cumeragh Lane, Goosnargh
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Two-way signals
Dates: 02/05/19 - 07/05/19
Operator: BT
Location: From Side Of Albion Cottage, Cumeragh Lane To Approx. 435M Ne On Cumeragh Lane
Roadname: Fulwood Heights, Fulwood
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Give and take
Dates: 02/05/19 - 07/05/19
Operator: Electricity North West
Location: Outside 19
Roadname: Strand Road, Preston
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Two-way signals
Dates: 05/05/19 - 05/05/19
Operator: Network Rail
Location: At Strand Road Level Crossing
Roadname: Tithebarn Street, Preston
Work status: About to start
Restrictions: Road closure
Dates: 06/05/19 - 06/09/19
Operator: Lancashire county council
Location: Old Vicarage To Lord Street