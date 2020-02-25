Van crashes into lamp post after driver falls ill at the wheel in Lytham

A van driver has crashed through a brick wall and into a lamp post after falling ill at the wheel in Lytham.



The van crashed in East Beach, near Lytham Windmill, at around 6am (Tuesday, February 25).

Police said the driver had suffered a 'medical episode' at the wheel, causing him to lose control of the van.

He has been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

No pedestrians were injured in the crash, which saw the van mount the pavement and crash through a brick wall, before striking a lamp post.

Pictures from the scene appear to show a lamp post uprooted from the impact of the crash.

The van driver crashed through a brick wall before hitting a lamp post in East Beach, Lytham at around 6.30am this morning (February 25)