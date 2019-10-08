Week of overnight closures to begin on M55 from Wednesday

A series of overnight closures will be in force on the M55 from Wednesday (October 9).

The carriageway closures will be in effect from 9pm to 5am from Wednesday, October 9 until Wednesday, October 16.

Highways said the overnight closures are needed to help prepare for the new M55 junction 2.

Works will be taking place on the eastbound carriageway only, between junctions 3 and 1 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The agency said a clearly-signed diversion will be in place.

When asked whether there is a likelihood of works overrunning and disrupting morning traffic, Highways said: "It is always a possibility due to the nature of the work."

