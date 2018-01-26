Tragic student messaged former Blackpool boyfriend to say goodbye

A tragic student said "goodbye" to her former Blackpool boyfriend from by text message shortly before she was found hanged in woodland.

Jack Hurst immediately alerted police and the family of 17-year-old Charlotte Guy, from Wigan, as well as one of her best friends, Bolton Coroner's Court was told.

Within an hour-and-a-half the body of Charlotte was found hanged in Duke's Wood, off Hall Lane, Orrell, an inquest heard.

Area coroner Alan Walsh, who recorded a narrative conclusion, believes her judgement may have been impaired after she had taken cocaine, perhaps for the first time ever, in the "chaotic" last 48 hours of her life.

He told the court that "her intentions were unclear" at the time.

The former St John Rigby College student, of Chapel Street, Orrell, had broken up with Mr Hurst just days before her death.

The coroner said Mr Hurst should be "totally and absolutely exonerated" from any responsibility for Charlotte's death.