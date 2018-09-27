Train disruption compensation pays for a free fireworks night

Blackpool will enjoy an extra night of fireworks – funded by compensation from rail bosses for disruption during the summer.

The free Fireworks Fiesta night will be staged on the Promenade on the evening of Saturday, October 13.

Funding comes from £45,000 paid by Northern in compensation for summer rail cancellations due to over-running work.

The fireworks follow four World Firework Championship events, featuring performances by France, Romania and Canada, culminating with a showcase demonstration on Friday October 5.

Tomorrow night will see a rescheduled display from Canada after their show was called off last Friday due to forecasted stormy weather.

Delays to rail engineering works have plagued the resort over the summer months, including half of the services to the town being axed on the Sunday of the annual air show.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted to announce a fifth night of fireworks in the autumn season.

“As always the four nights linked to the World Fireworks Championships have proved hugely popular with residents and visitors alike and we know that there will be huge turn-out for this bonus fifth night, particularly as it is being staged on a Saturday.

“This additional free fireworks event will herald a fantastic programme of entertainment lined up for October including Slimefest and the Lightpool Festival.”

The fireworks will be fired from North Pier with build up from 7:30pm and the show starting at 8:30pm.