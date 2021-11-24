83-year-old cyclist seriously injured after being struck by Audi in Wrea Green
An 83-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was knocked off his bike in Wrea Green yesterday (Tuesday, November 23).
The pensioner was injured after he was struck by an Audi A1 at around 8am outside Ribby with Wrea Primary School, at the junction of Ribby Road and Station Road.
Police initially reported that his injuries were minor, but we can confirm the man is in a serious condition in hospital.
The Audi driver was uninjured.
Sgt Dave Hurst, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Tac Ops dept, said: "I would appeal to anyone who has any information or witnessed the collision, or anyone who has dashcam or other footage, to get in touch."
Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log 0223 of November 23.
