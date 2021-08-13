Blackpool and St Annes traffic delays following car and motorbike crash

Blackpool Police are warning motorists to avoid the are around Common Edge Road with the the junction of Queensway and Division Lane.

A police spokesman said the crash happened at around 1.50pm and a car and motorbike were involved.

The spokesman said: "The motorcyclist is believed to have suffered a suspected leg injury but his condition is not believed to be serious and a ambulance has been sent out.

Police are at the scene on Queensway

"The crash has happened on Queensway close to a busy Blackpool junction so we are asking motorists to avoid the area currently."