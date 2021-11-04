Blackpool Transport cancels number of trips on bus service due to 'shortage of drivers'

The service 14 bus, which runs every 30 minutes between Fleetwood Ferry and St Johns Square, faced a number of cancellations due to a "shortage of drivers" today (November 4).

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: "Unfortunately, due to staff shortages, some of our service 14 trips will not be able to operate today.

"If you need any assistance finding an alternative route due to the above cancellations, send us a DM on Facebook or Twitter and we can help."

These are the trips that have been cancelled today (Thursday, November 4):

- 3.45pm from town

- 4.45pm from Fleetwood Ferry

- 5.45pm from St Johns

- 6.45pm from Fleetwood Ferry

Earlier in the year, staff shortages led to Blackpool Transport cutting some of its bus services due to a lack of drivers.

Bosses said the cuts were "regrettable" and they hoped to increase the number of drivers in the future.

James Carney, the company's finance and commercial director said: "We have been confronted with a change in the labour market that has come on very quickly, caused by the pandemic and the rise of a lot of online shopping.

"This is because the logistics and transport industry across the UK is experiencing a shortage of drivers and has driver vacancy rates of up to 20 per cent.

"We apologise for the inconveniences this may cause and thank you for your understanding during difficult times."