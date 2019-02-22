Bridge repair disruption in St Annes

Passengers and residents in St Annes are being reminded of changes to rail services as a result of bridge work in the town.

Work to replace Highbury Road bridge, as part of the Great North Rail Project, began in January but in two weeks’ time the main construction will start - meaning the railway between Kirkham and Wesham and Blackpool South will be closed for two weekends in March.

The work means on March 9-10 and March 16-17 replacement buses will run between Preston and Blackpool South. The railway between Preston and Blackpool North will remain open at all times.

Kathryn Berry, scheme project manager for Network Rail, said: “This essential refurbishment is part of the Great North Rail Project and will ensure that Highbury Road bridge will remain safe for years to come. I apologise for any impact the work will have and would like to thank passengers and local people in advance for their patience.”

Chris Jackson, regional director for Northern, said: “The Great North Rail Project is transforming the railway in the north of England and has provided Blackpool with significant improvements during the past 12 months. This latest phase of work is key to the ongoing improvements and future-proofing of our network in Lancashire.

“I’d like to thank our customers and other local people for their patience and understanding, and call on anyone planning to use Northern services on the affected weekends to carefully check timetables before they travel.”

While the work takes place, Highbury Road is closed to motorists and will reopen on May 10. A signposted road diversion is in place throughout the work and pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to cross the railway using a temporary crossing throughout the project’s duration.