Cumbria/north Lancashire roadworks - Monday, June 14 to Sunday, June 20

M6 between junctions 32 and 33 (Turner’s Farm bridge)

Work to install a new support for the bridge in the verge alongside the southbound carriageway is ongoing and involves a 50mph speed limit – backed by average speed cameras – through the roadworks zone.

M6 Junction 42 to Junction 41

In a £1m project starting on Saturday 26 June and lasting nine weeks (due for completion by Thursday 26 August), the central reservation safety barrier is being modernised along a two mile section of the motorway between Southwaite and Intack bridge. The old rolled hollow section barrier is being replaced with a more modern steel barrier system. Lane three will be closed in both directions while the work is taking place. The hard shoulder will be used as a running lane overnight when traffic management is installed and removed. A 50mph speed limit will be in place past the roadworks and lorries will be banned from using lane two.

M55 junctions 1 to 3 (updated)

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are now in place along a short stretch of the motorway where a new junction (junction 2) is being constructed as part of Lancashire County Council’s Preston Western Distributor project. The beams for the new bridge over the motorway – which will link the new junction slip roads to the new road – are being installed from Monday (14 June) with 9pm to 6am overnight closures of the motorway in both directions between junction 1 and junction 3 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights (14, 15 and 16 June). Three consecutive Saturday night closures will also be taking place, between 9pm and 8am, on 19 and 26 June and 3 July. Clearly-signed diversions will be in place when the motorway is closed between the two junctions. More information is available here: https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/council/strategies-policies-plans/roads-parking-and-travel/major-transport-schemes/preston-western-distributor/

M55/M6 Broughton Interchange

We’re resurfacing the link road from the eastbound M55 onto the southbound M6 in a £550,000 overnight roadworks project which started on Monday (7 June). The repairs will include resurfacing and replacing the road markings and road studs and should be completed by Saturday 19 June. The work will be taking place between 8pm and 6am each night and the link road will be closed during these times. Drivers will need to join the northbound M6 instead, travelling up to junction 33 and joining the southbound M6 from there. Overnight on Tuesday (15 June) the eastbound link road to both the northbound and southbound M6 will be closed. Drivers will need to use the northbound A6 from junction 1 of the M55 and join the northbound or southbound M6 at junction 33.

A 50mph speed limit will be in place around the clock during the work with a short section reduced to 30mph for safety reasons.

M55 Junction 4

A £700,000 overnight – 8pm to 6am - project to resurface sections of the motorway around junction 4 will be taking place between Tuesday 22 June and Wednesday 7 July. Our repairs will include resurfacing and replacing the road markings and road studs along each of the slip roads at junction 4, a section of the eastbound carriageway and the westbound hard shoulder. The following overnight closures are scheduled:

Tuesday 22 June: westbound exit and eastbound entry slip roads

Wednesday and Thursday 23 and 24 June: eastbound carriageway and entry slip road closed – drivers will need to take a signed diversion route to join the M55 at junction 3

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 June: eastbound entry slip road closed

Wednesday 30 June to Tuesday 6 July (inclusive) nightly closures of the westbound exit slip road with signed local diversions in place

A585 (Fleetwood)

From Monday 21 June road markings will be refreshed and new road studs will be installed along the A585 Amounderness Way and Dock Street in Fleetwood - between the junctions with West Drive and Adelaide Street. This is a £350,000 project which will completed by Wednesday 14 July. All the work will be done overnight between 8pm and 6am. Short sections of the route will be closed each night with localised signed diversion routes in place.

A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool improvement

Work to deliver a £150 million new bypass and junction improvements is now underway. The first major construction phase for the project is now underway with work at Skippool and Skippool Bridge junctions where there will be dualling of a short section of the existing single carriageway A585 and replacing of the existing roundabout with a signalised crossroads. Narrow lanes and a speed reduction will be in place. Work has also started away from the A585 to construct the new Poulton junction which will form part of the new bypass.

A590 westbound M6 to Brettargh Holt

One lane of the westbound A590 will be closed between 9am and 6pm throughout May and June for construction site decommissioning. A 50mph speed limit will be in place past the lane closure. This work will be finished and the roadworks removed today (Friday 11 June).

A66 Appleby bypass