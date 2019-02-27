Delays on the M55 going in to Blackpool after crash near Kirkham

Motorists are experiencing delays this morning after car crash on the M55.

At around 8.50am lane three of three was closed on the M55 westbound between junctions three for Kirkham and four for Blackpool.

Traffic England map of delays

Eye witness have described a grey Honda, with its front end severely damaged, as one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

A blue saloon car was also seen parked up at the scene of the crash.

Traffic in the second lane was also temporarily held while emergency services dealt with a spillage.

At 9.16am a Highways England spokesman took to social media to say the motorway had been reopened.

Highways England have been contacted for further information.