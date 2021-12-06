Drunk and disqualified BMW driver tries to hide in fields to avoid police after M55 stop

Motorway police pursued the driver after a BMW was spotted with serious damage to its front whilst travelling on the M55 between Preston and Blackpool at around 6.30pm.

After being signalled to pull over, the startled driver reportedly leapt out of the car and fled into fields beside the motorway.

Lancashire Police said one of its police dog units was called to the scene and German Shepherd PD Billie was tasked with tracking the driver.

Motorway police pursued the driver after a BMW was spotted with serious damage to its front whilst travelling on the M55 between Preston and Blackpool at around 6.30pm

The toothy canine cop prowled the field and soon found a man hiding in the undergrowth. The force said the driver allegedly blew over the drink driving limit after a roadside breath test.

Checks also revealed that the man is disqualified from driving due to previous motoring offences. Police say he was arrested and taken into custody.

Lancs Road Police tweeted: "This car reported on M55 driving with damage you see here. Prior to being requested to stop driver ran into a field.