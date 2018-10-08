Fylde transport campaigner Sam Flynn's delight at Global Light Rail Awards

A Fylde transport campaigner is celebrating a prestigious award.

Sam Flynn, of Trams to Lytham, a group aiming to see the Blackpool tram service extended to St Annes and Lytham, has been highly commended in the new rising star category at the Global Light Rail Awards, held at the Honourable Artillery Company in London.

Sam is a third year civil engineering student at the University of Central Lancashire, who, in addition to his studies, acts as lead campaigner for Trams to Lytham, the campaign to extend the Blackpool tram to Lytham.

He said: “I was delighted and honoured to be highly commended for the rising star award.

“A huge thanks to everyone who has helped develop Trams to Lytham over the years and all of our fantastic supporters. This is a great honour and hopefully it will elevate the campaign even further.

“Light rail is the future and with a unified and ambitious vision we can together turn the dream of an integrated Fylde Coast into reality.”

Paul Rowen, chairman of the Light Rail Transit Association, who nominated Sam for the award, said: “We are delighted that Sam has achieved this recognition for his active campaigning for a tram extension to Lytham.”