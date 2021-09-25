Lancashire Stagecoach bus service forced to divert in St Annes due to people 'panic buying fuel'

Service 68, which runs between Blackpool Town Centre and Preston City Centre via St Annes, Lytham and Freckleton, will be diverted via St Thomas' Road and St Patrick's Road in St Annes in both directions to avoid long queues for fuel.

A spokesman for Stagecoach Merseyside and South Lancashire said: "St Annes service 68 will be diverting via St Thomas' and St Patrick's Road in both directions.

"This is due to people panic buying fuel and causing congestion at the petrol station making it impossible to pass safely.

"We apologise to our customers."

Pictures and videos across Lancashire yesterday revealed motorists continued to line up for fuel despite the government urging people not to panic buy.

"There is no shortage of fuel in the UK, and people should continue to buy fuel as normal," a Government spokeswoman said.

Stagecoach bus service 68 was forced to divert after customers 'panic buying fuel' caused congestion in St Annes

