M55 motorway slip road lane closed due to 'stranded vehicle'

A slip road lane on the M55 has been closed due to a stranded vehicle.

The AA has reported "heavy traffic" on the motorway and congestion around the eastbound exit at junction three for Kirkham.

Generic motorway shot

They add that "lane one (of two) is closed".

The incident was first reported at around 3.20pm.

Highways England have said that traffic officers are on scene "assisting [the] driver" with a "vehicle stranded in lane one".

Traffic England report that normal traffic conditions are expected between 4.15pm and 4.30pm.