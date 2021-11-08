M55 to close overnight this week for new junction works between Preston and Kirkham

The motorway was due to be closed overnight at the weekend, but works had to be cancelled due to high winds.

Instead, the motorway will be closed in both directions for three nights this week, beginning this evening (Monday, November 8).

The closures will be in place from 9pm to 6am Monday to Wednesday, said Lancashire County Council.

A project spokesman said: "Due to the high winds at the weekend and the nature of the works being undertaken we decided to cancel our planned closures of the M55 for Saturday, November 6 between junctions 1 and 3.

"We appreciate that there is no right time to undertake this work, but it has been carefully planned to minimise disruption as much as possible.

"Instead, the following closures will take place this week..."

M55 closures this week, Monday to Wednesday

• Monday, November 8 (Overnight - 9pm to 6am) – Full closure eastbound between junctions 1-3

• Tuesday, November 9 (Overnight - 9pm to 6am) - Full closure westbound between junctions 1-3 and lanes 1 & 2 closed eastbound.

• Wednesday, November 10 (Overnight - 9pm to 6am) - Lanes 1 & 2 closed westbound.

Further closures planned

Further closures are planned to take place in the coming weeks, including reduced lanes between junctions 1 and 3 to complete the new junction works.

The hard shoulder and lane one will be closed in both directions between junctions 1 and 3 from Tuesday, November 9 (9pm to 6am) until winter 2022.

There will be further closures of the motorway throughout 2022 for the footbridge demolition, installation of the gantries and new junction layout, exact dates will be confirmed nearer the time.

Once the new layout reopens, the section through the new junction 2 on the westbound carriageway will be permanently reduced to two lanes as lane one becomes the new slip road.

The completion date for the Preston Western Distributor Road (PWDR) is set for Spring 2023.

What is the Preston Western Distributor Road?

The Preston Western Distributor is a major new road which will link Preston and southern Fylde to the M55 motorway.

Scheduled to open early in 2023, this £200m road scheme is the biggest new road programme in the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.

Lancashire County Council say it will help to promote new housing and business development in the area, while increasing capacity on the existing local road network.

The new road will link the A583 and the M55 motorway and will involve the construction of:

- a new motorway junction (Junction 2 between Preston and Kirkham)

- four new bridges, and

- three underpasses

The scheme also includes two new roads connecting to new and existing housing areas of North West Preston and Cottam.