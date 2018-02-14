Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle smash in Lytham

A man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Lytham, say Ambulance Services.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Ballam Road at the junction of Peel Road just after 9pm on Tuesday, February 13.

One man was helped from his vehicle by fire fighters who administered first aid before passing him to the care of Ambulance Services.

The man, who is in his mid-forties was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, complaining of back pain.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Fire crews from Lytham attended this crash involving two vehicles.

"Nobody was cut out of their vehicles but two people required some first aid.

"Paramedics arrived and took one man to hospital."

Fire crews remained at the scene for around one-and-a-half hours making the scene safe and assisting paramedics.