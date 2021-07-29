In Lancashire 47 sites have been identified on major roads and areas of concern, including two fixed locations, and 45 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during July.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, M55, M65.

These are the Lancashire mobile speed camera locations during July

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during July:

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A584 Preston New Rd, Freckleton

A589 Marine Rd East, Morecambe

A585 Amounderness Way

A588 Lancaster Road, Pilling

A683 Hornby Rd, Caton

A587 Broadway, Fleetwood

A49 Preston Road, Coppull

A6 Garstang Rd, Broughton

A646 Burnley Rd, Cliviger

A671 Rochdale Rd, Bacup

Chapel Hill, Longridge

Rainford Rd, Rainford

Glen View Rd, Burnley

A646 Rossendale Rd, Burnley

A5209 Hall Lane, Wrightington

A5085 Blackpool Rd, Preston

A671 Burnley Rd, Weir

Preston New Rd, Samlesbury

A678 Blackburn Rd, Rishton

New Lane Oswaldtwistle

Highfield Rd, Blackpool

Newton Drive, Blackpool

A586 The Avenue, Churchtown

Warren Drive, Thornton Cleveleys

Victoria Rd West, Thornton Cleveleys

Runshaw Lane, Euxton

Wood Lane, Heskin

A673 Bolton Rd, Anderton

Church Rd, Bickerstaff

Catforth Rd, Preston

Clifton Drive, Blackpool

The Gravel, Mere Brow

Cottage Lane, Bamber Bridge

Whams Lane, Bay Horse

A675 Hoghton Lane, Hoghton

Holmeswood Rd, Rufford

Jacksmere Lane, Scarisbrick

Inner Promenade, St Annes

West / Central Beach, Lytham

Saltcoats Rd, Lytham St Annes

A584 Queens Promenade

Egerton Rd, Ashton

Coppull Moor Lane, Coppull

Revidge Rd, Blackburn

Branch Rd, Darwen

Fixed mobile speed camera locations:

A586 Garstang Rd East, Poulton

Fishergate Hill

Motorway's monitored during June:

M6

M61

M55