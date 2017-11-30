Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Fleetwood

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following an accident which partially blocked a road in Fleetwood.

Police were called shortly before 10.30am to the accident which involved a red Yamaha scooter and a blue Nissan Micra.

A police spokesman said: "We received reports of a minor injury collision this morning.

"The motorcyclist was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with a suspected leg injury."

Fleetwood Road was closed in both directions at Rossall Lane and diversions were in place.

The road has since re-opened.