Motorists warned to check ahead as M6 junction in Cheshire is closed for major bridge works

The M6 junction will be closed for part of the weekend as National Highways, formerly Highways England, works to complete a new bridge over the motorway, although the motorway itself will remain open.

The £43 million bridge is being built through the roundabout at junction 19 of the M6, which National Highways says will provide links to the motorway and A556 and improve traffic flow. The improvements were due to be completed by the end of the summer, but the project has been delayed by a few months due to the global shortage of materials caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This weekend’s junction closure will only take between 9pm on Saturday night (25 September) and 6am on Monday morning (27 September).

The bridge over the M6 motorway at Junction 19 is taking shape. The junction will be closed from 9pm on Saturday night (September 25, 2021) and 6am on Monday morning (September, 27 2021) for work to continue on the bridge, although the motorway will remain open

While the junction will be closed, the M6 itself will remain open in both directions. The junction closure means no access to or from the motorway at junction 19. The A556 will also be closed from its junction with the northbound A5033 as well as junction 7 of the westbound M56. Diversions will be in place with more details and other project information available at: https://highwaysengland.co.uk/our-work/north-west/m6-junction-19/. Updates will also be posted to @HighwaysNWest, National Highways’ regional Twitter feed.