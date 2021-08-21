North West has most speed cameras

Data on speed camera locations reveals there are 657 roadside fixed speed cameras across the North West - this compares with 137 cameras, a fifth of that number, across the North East.

At a county level, Lancashire (261) has the highest number of fixed speed cameras, 50 per cent more than Greater Manchester (174), which is ranked second for cameras.

South East England, with 639 fixed cameras, is the only other region with more than 600 devices. There are just 78 speed cameras across the West Midlands.

This data doesn’t indicate how many of these cameras are active. And a report published in 20172 revealed that almost half of all fixed speed cameras weren’t operational.

John Wilmot, CEO of LeaseLoco, said: “Speed cameras have been a familiar sight on UK roads for years. And this data reveals the disparity between regions when it comes to the number of cameras surveilling our roads, with 500 more across the North West than neighbouring North East England.

“What this data doesn’t reveal is the percentage of these roadside cameras that are currently operational. If Police Authorities’ figures from 2017 are still accurate, then only half of speed cameras are active and motorists may be tempted to gamble in light of these odds.