In Lancashire 54 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 47 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during October, as well as three fixed locations and four motorways.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, M55, M65.

These are the Lancashire mobile speed camera locations this month.

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during October:

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A584 Preston New Rd, Freckleton

A6 Main Rd, nr Orchard Close, Slyne

A683 Melling, nr Lodge Lane, Melling

A683 Melling Rd / Main St / Lancaster Rd, nr Monteagle Drive, Hornby

A683 Hornby Rd / Lancaster Rd, nr Brookhouse Rd< Caton

A589 Broadway, Morecambe

A589 Marine Rd East, Morecambe

A589 Middleton Way, from Heysham Rd to Middleton Rd, Heysham

B5273 Oxcliffe Rd, Heysham

B6254 Arkholme, nr Arkholme Primary School< Arkholme

A585 Amounderness Way

A588 Lancaster Rd Pilling, nr to Taylors Lane, Pilling

A49 Wigan Road Euxton

A581 Dawbers Lane Euxton

A581 Croston Road Croston

B5251 New Road / Coppull Road, Coppull

A59 Longton By Pass, Hutton

B6258 Chorley Road Walton-Le-Dale

Preston New Road Samlesbury

A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane, Rufford

A581 Dawbers Lane Euxton

A581 Croston Road Croston

Ribbleton Ave/Longridge Rd, Ribbleton

Longridge Rd, before motorway bridge

A678 Burnley Road, Altham

A680 Manchester Road, Accrington

A671 Whalley Road, Padiham

A671 Burnley Road, Padiham

A646 Rossendale Road, nr Cog Lane, Burnley

A671 Padiham Road, Burnley

A56 Colne Road, Earby

A56 Colne Road, Sough

A56 Burnley Road, Colne

A587 East Park Drive, nr Woodside Dr, Blackpool

A587 Fleetwood Road, Blackpool

Hardhorn Rd, Poulton

Blackburn Road, Edgworth

B5377 Park Lane, Preesall

Halton Rd, Halton Lancaster

A675 Hoghton Lane Higher Walton

Fox Lane Leyland

Chorley Lane Charnock Richard

Chancery Road Astley Village

Rawlinson Lane Heath Charnock

Whittingham Lane, Whittingham

Catforth Road , Catforth

Blackamoor Road, Guide, Blackburn

Fixed mobile speed camera locations:

A586 Garstang Rd East, Poulton

Fishergate Hill, Preston

Motorways:

M6

M61

M55