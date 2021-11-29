Teams from Cadent have worked in difficult conditions to fix the pipe and ensure gas continued to flow to help heat 30,000 homes in the local area.

Facing extra challenges due to the close proximity of an electricity pylon and an electricity sub-station, as well as severe weather, the job is now almost complete.

Teams are reinstating the road surface now, which has included reinforcing the banks, and this well-used road between Lytham and Blackpool will be reopen to traffic by close of play today

Fylde MP Mark Menzies when he visited Peel Road, Westby, to check work on a gas leak earlier this month. He is pictured with Cadent personnel.

(Monday).

Kevin Thompson, customer operations area manager for Cadent, said: “This has been a very difficult, challenging job.

“We’ve had to install over 100 metres of new pipes under the road – and that’s not an easy task under normal circumstances.

"But we’ve faced the extra challenge of the nearby electricity pylons, as well as severe weather.

“We know it’s been far from ideal to have closed this road.

"We just couldn’t keep a safe distance between our work and passing traffic.

"So, we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we got this work done.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies visited the site during the works.

He said: “I appreciate how frustrating the road closure has been for local people but know how essential this work has been.

“I am grateful to the Cadent teams who have worked in challenging weather and difficult conditions to complete these repairs safely while maintaining supplies to thousands of homes in

Lytham and St Annes.”