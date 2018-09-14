Planned North West road works - Monday 17 to Sunday 23 September 2018

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Friday 10 August but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 Junctions 16 to 19 (Cheshire smart motorway)

Work is underway to upgrade the M6 to a smart motorway between Crewe and Knutsford, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed in spring 2019. The northbound exit slip road at junction 19 will be closed between 10pm and 6am on Monday and Tuesday nights (17 and 18 September). The southbound entry slip road at junction 19 will be closed 10pm to 8am on Saturday night (22 September).

M6 Junction 19 Knutsford

Occasional work – such as ground investigations – is taking place as part of plans for a major improvement of the roundabout and junction. This requires occasional overnight lane and slip road closures.

M6 Junction 20 (Swineyard Lane)

Maintenance and repair work is taking place to the bridge which carries Swineyard Lane over the M6 at junction 20 near Sworton Heath, south of Lymm. Hard shoulder closures, narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place in both directions to ensure the maintenance scheme can be delivered safely. The scheme is due to be finished in early 2019.

M6 Junctions 21a and 20

Overnight work to resurface the southbound carriageway is taking place between 8pm and 5am, Monday to Friday, and is due to be completed by mid-September. Some southbound carriageway and slip road closures, with clearly signed diversions, will be required including:

• M6 southbound through junction 21a

• M62 eastbound to M6 southbound link road

• M62 westbound to M6 southbound link road

M6 Junctions 36 (Kirkby Lonsdale) to 37 (Sedbergh)

A project is taking place to replace safety barriers and improve drainage on the M6 between junctions 37 and 36, with one lane closed in each direction. A temporary 50mph speed limit will be in place for the safety of drivers and workers, and the scheme is due to be finished by the end of September.

M56 Junctions 1 to 4 Sharston Link

Work is taking place to upgrade the safety barriers and improve drainage on the M56. Temporary narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place during the project and some overnight lane and carriageway closures will also be needed. The scheme is due to be finished in the autumn.

M56 Junctions 11 to 12

Temporary narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are in place under the A533 Expressway while bridge maintenance takes place. The scheme is due to be completed in early 2019.

M57/M58 Switch Island

Construction work is taking place on a £3 million scheme to improve journeys and safety at Switch Island. All of the work will take place overnight to minimise disruption to drivers and the scheme is due to be completed by the end of winter 2018/19.

M60 junctions 8 to 18

Overnight resurfacing work is taking place on the M60 to provide smoother journeys for drivers. Parts of the motorway will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5am, Monday to Friday, with clearly-signed diversions in place. The scheme is due to be finished in the winter.

M60 Brinnington Road bridge

Improvement work to the bridge over the M60 between junctions 26 and 27 is currently taking place, and due to be completed by November. No work will be taking place on the motorway but temporary traffic lights will be in place on the bridge itself. For safety reasons, a closure of Goyt Road will also be required at the junction of with Brinnington Road with localised signed diversion routes. The improvements include increasing the bridge barrier heights and measures to prevent unauthorised pedestrian access onto the bridge.

M62 Junctions 10 to 12

Work is taking place to upgrade the M62 to a smart motorway between Warrington and Eccles, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed in spring 2020.

M602 Clarendon footbridge

The bridge is currently closed for resurfacing and to improve drainage. Most of the work will be done during the day but some elements will require overnight working. A clearly-signed pedestrian diversion, via the bridge connecting Albert Road and Albert Street, is in place.

M65 Junction 5 and Junction 6 improvements

Work starts tonight (Friday 14 September) on a £350,000, 2-part, project to provide safer, smoother and more reliable journeys around junction 5 and junction 6 of the motorway. The first phase involves adding a second lane to the exit sip road along the westbound carriageway at junction 5. While we are doing this work the slip road will be totally closed for 4 consecutive weekends between 9pm each Friday and 5am on the following Monday. Clearly-signed motorway diversions will be in place. The second phase of work, along the westbound carriageway itself at junction 6, will be taking place over the weekend beginning Friday 12 October. We’ll be improving drainage and flood resilience between the exit slip road and entry slip road. The westbound carriageway will be totally closed between 10pm on Friday 12 October and 5am on Monday 15 October but a straightforward ‘up and over’ diversion – leaving the motorway at the exit slip road and rejoining it via the entry slip road - will be in place.

A56 Grane Road

Overnight – 8pm to 5am – safety work to improvement drainage along the northbound A56 Haslingden bypass started for 3 weeks (Mondays to Fridays only) on Monday (10 September). The work includes some overnight closures of the northbound carriageway between the junctions of A680 Manchester Road roundabout and Todd Hall Road with a signed diversion in place.

A66 Eden Valley

Weekend closures for the £5 million of carriageway construction, resurfacing and other repairs along 7 sections of the A66 between Penrith and Brough – including the main work between Kirkby Thore and Low Moor - have now started. Including this weekend (from tonight, Friday 14 September) there be 6 further successive weekend closures of the carriageway between 10pm each Friday night and 3am on the following Monday morning.

A66 Braithwaite

Work is taking place to extend the cycle track, and is due to be completed by the end of September. Temporary traffic lights will be used during the day but removed overnight when possible.