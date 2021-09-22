Plans to slash speed limit and ban parking on Clifton Drive North from Blackpool to St Annes

Traffic on Clifton Drive North

Two notices of proposal have been submitted by the council under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 for the changes which, if approved, will span from Starr Gate to the Highbury Road West area.

The plans to reduce the speed limit from 40mph to 30mph comes just a few months after Fylde MP Mark Menzies wrote to county council bosses asking for speeds there to be slashed following a series of accidents.The 40mph speed limit was enforced in 2010 - long before Persimmon Homes built a large housing development on the former Pontins site opposite the sand dunes.

Mr Menzies said: “The growth of these two developments at Coastal Dunes means this is now clearly a residential area and should be treated as such by the highways authority.

As well as a possible speed reduction, Lancashire Council Council has submitted further plans to restrict parking on the road, which is frequently used by tourists and beach-goers.

A 'red route' banning the stopping of vehicles in the main carriageway, footway and verge on both sides of the road from the junction of Squire's Gate Lane to Highbury Road West has been proposed.

Cars would also be banned from waiting on the east side of the road between Highbury Road West and Norwood Road, and on the west side between Highbury Road West and Todmorden Road.