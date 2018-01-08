Police officer taken to hospital after crash

A police officer was taken to hospital following a collision with another police vehicle in Cleveleys, say police.

The accident happened on Amounderness Way close to the junction of West Drive on Sunday, January 7 just before 4pm.

Police say that no pursuits were in progress at the time of the incident.

A spokesman for the police said: "We had a call to an accident involving two police vehicles.

"Minor injuries were reported. The road was cleared by 7pm."

Ambulance services said that a female police officer was taken to hospital by police vehicle.

A spokesman said that the patient was suffering with an injured arm and shortness of breath.

Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured in the incident.