Road closed in Lytham after collision sees car flipped onto its side

Motorists are experiencing delays in Lytham after a collision saw a white car flipped onto its side.
Police were called to the mini roundabout in Ballam Road in the resort at 3.50pm this afternoon after reports of a road traffic collision between two vehicles.
One photo from the scene shows a white car lying on its side.
A spokesman from Lancashire Police said: "There are no serious injuries according to ambulance staff on the scene.
"There is a road closure at Ballam Road's junction with Westby Street."
Buses are avoiding the area while the closure is in place.#
An AA spokesman added that delays extend from Ballam Road in both ways to Lytham Green Golf Club, Lytham train station, and Lytham Town FC.