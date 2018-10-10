Road closed in Lytham after collision sees car flipped onto its side

Motorists are experiencing delays in Lytham after a collision saw a white car flipped onto its side.

Police were called to the mini roundabout in Ballam Road in the resort at 3.50pm this afternoon after reports of a road traffic collision between two vehicles.

One photo from the scene shows a white car lying on its side.

A spokesman from Lancashire Police said: "There are no serious injuries according to ambulance staff on the scene.

"There is a road closure at Ballam Road's junction with Westby Street."

Buses are avoiding the area while the closure is in place.

An AA spokesman added that delays extend from Ballam Road in both ways to Lytham Green Golf Club, Lytham train station, and Lytham Town FC.