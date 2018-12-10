St Annes pedestrian suffers serious head injuries after being struck by car

A 54-year-old man has suffered serious head injuries after being struck by a car whilst crossing a road in St Annes.

The man was struck by a Ford Focus as he was crossing Crossland Road North on Friday December 7 at 9.30pm.

The man was struck whilst in Crossland Road North in St. Annes.

He suffered a serious head injury and was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the Ford Focus stopped at the scene and helped police with their enquiries. Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sgt Paul Maguire, of Tac Ops, said: “This was a serious collision which has left a man with a serious injury and I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1376 of December 7th.