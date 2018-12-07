The Campaign for Better Transport: Passengers ‘will not tolerate a repeat of the rail timetable chaos’

The Campaign for Better Transport has warned the rail industry that passengers will not tolerate a repeat of the rail timetable chaos they endured in the summer and lessons must be learned from past mistakes.

The message comes as the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) introduced its winter timetable at the weekend, and after widespread disruption that followed the introduction of a new timetable in May, including at Blackpool North.

A Northern Rail train

Darren Shirley, the Campaign for Better Transport’s chief executive said: “When the new rail timetable was introduced in the summer passengers experienced chaos across the network, with hundreds of trains being delayed or cancelled.

Although the changes to the timetable may be scaled back compared to last May, many passengers will still be affected.

“It is vital the mistakes of May are not repeated again this winter, passengers have already had a bad year and do not deserve to endure any further problems with their journey.”