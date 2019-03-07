This is what the government plans to do to combat motorists’ scourge

The Department for Transport has proposed tougher rules over roadworks to improve potholes on UK roads.

It comes after figures revealed many local authorities are struggling to keep up with the scourge of motorists, including Lancashire County Council, which covers roads in Fylde and Wyre.

Lancashire reportedly has six-and-a-half potholes for every kilometre of road, though Blackpool had just 2.31, one of the best figures in Britain.

County Hall disputed the figures, which were compiled by The Insurance Emporium.

Under the new plans, firms that dig up roads would have to guarantee they remain pothole free for five years – up from a current two.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said: “Imposing higher standards on repairs will help keep roads pothole-free for longer. Potholes are the biggest enemy for road users and this Government is looking at all options to keep our roads in the best condition.”

In October, Chancellor Philip Hammond pledged an extra £420m so English councils could fix potholes and repair bridges.