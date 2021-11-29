Trams cancelled between North Pier and Fleetwood due to 'unsafe buildings on Blackpool Promenade'

Blackpool Transport said the decision was taken to cancel the trams this morning (November 29) following "instruction from the police for safety reasons".

A tram replacement bus - which will "run as closely to the tramway as possible" - will be available between Pleasant Street and Fleetwood.

The replacement service will run every 30 minutes and will be in addition to the Service 1, which also runs every 30 minutes.

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: "We're working as hard as we can during unplanned circumstances to offer the best possible service with the resources we have available," a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.

" Please allow extra time for your journeys and treat our teams with respect, they're also battling with the difficult situation and doing their best."

The replacement tram service will only operate as far as Pleasant Street due to increased congestion on Dickson Road caused by the closure of the promenade.

"We will review the situation and operate as close to the town centre as possible once traffic stabilises," the spokesman added.

'Unsafe buildings on Blackpool Promenade' caused a number of tram services to be cancelled

Blackpool Council also reminded motorists that road closures remained in place between Bank Street and Talbot Square "following damage caused by storm Arwen".

Springfield Road was also closed between the promenade and Abingdon Street.

The disruption comes after a number of bricks plummeted to the ground falling from a building opposite the Metropole hotel on Friday, November 26.

Bricks littered the ground after falling off the front of the building on Friday, November 26 (Picture: The Gazette)

Firefighters from the resort's Forest Gate station helped with a "small number of evacuations from adjoining properties", the fire service said.

Electronic signs dotted around the resort warned of the emergency, which came after hours of strong winds of up to 60mph.