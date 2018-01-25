Two drivers taken to hospital after lorry falls on car

Two drivers were taken to hospital after a lorry toppled onto a car in Stalmine, say police.

Aroad in Stalmine is expected to remain closed until lunchtime following a serious accident after a lorry fell onto a car

The accident happened on Strickland Lane just before 7pm on Wednesday, January 24.

The HGV, which was carrying a load of wood, toppled onto the car causing serious damage to the vehicle.

Shocking pictures released by the Fire Service show how the car was crushed by the impact.

Miraculously, both drivers escaped without serious injury, say police.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "A lorry and a car were in collision, the articulated lorry overturning in the process. Fire crews from Preesall, Bispham and Chorley (Urban Search and Rescue) responded.

"The lorry was carrying a load of wood and there was no fire or spillage of fuel or oil but the driver of each vehicle was injured and were attended to by ambulance paramedics."

The road was closed between Back Lane and Ned's Lane for nearly 12 hours while debris was cleared.