Two lanes of M6 shut in Lancashire after crash

Traffic chiefs said at noon today the smash happened northbound between junction 31 for Preston, Blackburn, Clitheroe and the A59, and junction 31A for Preston East and Longridge.

Motorway cameras showed queuing traffic, while traffic maps reported delays of around 20 minutes, with vehicles travelling at an average speed of just 10mph at around 12.25pm.

While the cause of the smash was unknown, it happened during heavy rain.

Motorway cameras showed queuing traffic after a crash on the M6 at around noon on Sunday, October 3, 2021 (Picture: Highways England)