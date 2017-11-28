Woman hit by car on crossing in Lytham

A woman was injured after she was hit by a car on a zebra crossing in Lytham, say police.

The accident is believed to have happened on Market Square near to Stringers department store at around 10am on October 30.

Police say an "elderly woman" driving an orange Renault Kadjar allegedly hit the woman as she crossed the road.

The woman suffered bruising and a neck injury in the incident.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: "We received reports that a female pedestrian had suffered minor injuries in an accident.

"The lady reported she was hit while crossing the zebra crossing.

"She said the woman who hit her called out to see if she was ok.

"The woman replied that she was and the driver left the scene."

Police enquiries into the incident are on-going.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact police on 101 using reference LC-20171104-0417.