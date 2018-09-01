Woman rescued from overturned car after collision at busy junction in Thornton

A woman had to be freed by firefighters after a dramatic crash at a busy junction left a car on its side.

The collision between two vehicles happened around lunchtime on Saturday on Church Road, Thornton where it meets Fleetwood Road North.

Two fire crews from Bispham and Cleveleys were called to the scene and firefighters had to release a woman who was trapped in the overturned car.

Officers say the woman was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken by ambulance to hospital.

It is not known if her condition is serious.

Police had to close the road in both directions while emergency services worked to clear the debris.