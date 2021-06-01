Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Lytham

The crash involved a Volvo V70 and a Peugeot 405 at the mini roundabout near the Windmill in East Beach, at the junction with Station Road, at around 10.35am.

Fire crews, ambulances, police and the air ambulance responded with the helicopter seen landing on Lytham Green.

The driver of the Peugeot, a woman in her 60s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, whilst another casualty has received treatment at the scene.

Emergency services including the air ambulance have responded to a crash in East Beach, Lytham today (Tuesday, June 1)

Fire crews from Lytham, St Annes and South Shore used cutting equipment to free the injured woman from the Peugeot

A police spokesman said: "We were called shortly after 10.30am yesterday (June 1) to reports of a collision involving a Volvo V70 and a Peugeot 405 on a roundabout at the East Beach junction of Station Road.

"The driver of the Peugeot, a woman in her 60s, suffered a serious head injury, as well as suspected broken rib and a suspected broken pelvis."

Sgt Helen Parkinson, Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, added: "This collision has left a woman with quite serious injuries. We are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened and would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our investigation to contact police."

The air ambulance landed on Lytham Green in response to the crash in East Beach at around 10.35am this morning (Tuesday, June 1)

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0455 of June 1, 2021.

A fire service spokesman said: "Three fire engines from Lytham, St Annes and South Shore were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles at the junction of East Beach Road and Station Road, Lytham.

"Firefighters used cutting equipment and worked with paramedics to release one casualty who was later taken to hospital."

The seafront road has also been closed in both directions from the junctions with St John's Street and Bannister Street whilst the emergency response unfolds.

Paramedics, fire crews and police work at the scene in East Beach, Lytham

There is currently very slow traffic in the area, including queues along the A584 Central Beach westbound from Lodge Lane to Dicconson Terrace.

Pictures from the scene show fire engines, ambulances, police and air ambulance medics working at the scene near Lytham Green.

