Tree-mendous boost for the environment

Fylde residents wasted no time after Christmas in their bid to do their bit to aid the environment.

Requests from householders wanting their discarded Christmas trees collected by St Annes In Bloom volunteers started to come in thick and fast after Boxing Day and the list of addresses is lengthening by the day.

Collections, which are confined to the boundaries of St Annes, will start from Saturday.

Coun Carol Lanyon, one of the key organisers of the collection scheme, said “My inbox is filling up rapidly.

“It’s impossible to commit to a day and time for a tree collection visit.

“Last year the weather played havoc with the collection plans and until the collections begin there is no knowing how long they will take.

“Trees for collection should be left inside the gate of each property and clearly visible from the road.”

Meanwhile from tomorrow, depositing points for discarded trees will be open at a variety of locations operated by Fylde Council all over the borough and will continue to be available until Monday, January 15.

All the trees collected and deposited will be used by Fylde Council to repair, maintain and sustain the sand dunes.

St Annes residents with a tree for collection should contact carollanyon@hotmail.com or send a text to 07933 275048 giving their address and postcode.

Details of Fylde Council tree depositing points at www/fylde.gov.uk/christmas