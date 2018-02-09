Tree-mendous protection bid on St Annes beach

Christmas trees went back to nature as they were planted on St Annes beach to help preserve and protect the sand dunes.

Volunteers joined staff from Fylde Council and the Lancashire Wildlife Trust in burying more than 1,000 recycled trees to create new dunes and act as a barrier against windblown sand.

Emily Parr and Kate Owen from the Lancs Wildlife Trust and Geoff Willetts and Chris Leigh from Fylde Council.

The planting took place over three days on the sands to the north of St Annes.

It is the latest phase of the Fylde Sand Dunes Project, a partnership between Fylde and Blackpool Councils and Lancashire Wildlife Trust, funded by the Environment Agency.

The trees were collected from all over Fylde at council depositing points as well as by In Bloom group volunteers in St Annes.

Kate Owen, Fylde Sand Dunes Project Community Engagement Officer for the Lancashire Wildlife Trust, said: “The tree planting is part of our larger project to grow the dunes seawards.

“It is already possible to see how well the Christmas trees have worked at North Beach, as just the tips of last year’s are now visible.”