Trees galore go back to nature on St Annes beach

Hundreds more discarded Christmas trees have gone back to nature as part of an ever-growing recycling scheme.

Volunteers joined Fylde Council staff and representatives from Living Seas North West at the latest annual planting of the trees, which adorned Fylde homes over Christmas.

Julie Norman and Rachel Harrison from Park View 4U, Lytham were among the volunteers helping to plant old Christmas trees on St Annes beach

Again, as last year, along with trees left by Fylde householders at council depositing points around the borough, hundreds were collected by Trinity Hospice, with accompanying donations raising thousands of pounds.

All the trees are being planted by Fylde Council staff and volunteers in the sands north of St Annes over three days this week and Amy Pennington of Living Seas North West said: “We have around 1,500 trees to plant this year and we made great progress on the opening day, despite a blustery start.

“We had more than 100 volunteers on that first day and others are welcome to come along.

“Thanks to all the volunteers and local businesses for their support. It’s great to see so many people care about the environment.”

Staff and students from Myerscough College who helped with the planting of the Christmas trees

The planting at St Annes’ North Beach is a key part of an ongoing project to trap windblown sand and encourage the dunes to move seaward, has been greeted by Fylde Council leader Coun Sue Fazackerley as “an excellent example of the advantages of benefits of recycling”.

Volunteers are welcome for Wednesday and Thursday’s planting between 10am and 3pm. Go to North Beach car park for 10am or call 07860 954290 for more details.

Kim Wisdom, Andrew Mills, Amy Pennington, Eleanor Falch and Phil Edmonds on on the opening day of the trees planting