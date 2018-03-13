Trek inspires Lytham pupils’ efforts

Pupils greeted two cyclists on a marathon trek and also helped to raise cash for Sport Relief.

Students from AKS in Lytham played host to the fund-raisers taking part in Ride ABC - an epic biking challenge taking place across national schools group United Learning.

As part of it, two educationalists have travelled almost the length of the country from Ashford in Kent to Carlisle in a bid to raise money for Sport Relief.

Across the 600-mile route, United Learning’s head of sport Shaun Dowling and educational technologist Bruce Wilson have been visiting 25 schools – including AKS.

On Friday, for the penultimate leg of their gruelling journey, Shaun and Bruce were cheered on by AKS pupils.

Children also took part in their own sponsored mile challenge along Lytham sand dunes to help raise cash.

From nursery to sixth formers, everyone had the opportunity to make their way around the beach on the mile-long track by walking, jogging or running.

The whole school then gathered for a series of races where pupils competed for the prizes of fastest boy or girl from each age group.

Afterwards, pupils, staff, parents and visitors assembled in the school’s Pavillion Café for refreshments to celebrate the arrival of the Ride ABC’s ambitious cyclists – who were eager to rest before they set off for their final destination of Richard Rose Central Academy in Carlisle.

Headmaster Mike Walton said: “Ride ABC was an excellent opportunity for our pupils – from our very youngest to the oldest – to join forces for a day of celebration, shared enjoyment and sporting achievement.

“Sport is not only about elite achievement and personal challenge, but inclusivity and the importance of living active lives.

“There is something that everyone can and should share in; whatever age and whatever ability.

“Likewise, one of our core school values is about giving back and so this initiative was another way for pupils to be part of something larger that will benefit disadvantaged children around the UK and world.”

Mr Dowling added: “This whole challenge is about testing our own resilience as well as raising money for some excellent causes.”