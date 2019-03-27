Tributes to ‘a wonderful ambassador for Fylde’

Tributes have been paid to former Fylde mayor Christine Akeroyd, who has died after illness, aged 78.

Coun Akeroyd was still a sitting member of Fylde Council, having represented the Kilnhouse ward in St Annes since 2002.

She was mayor of Fylde in 2016-17, when her younger sister Angela Jacques, also a councillor for St Annes, was her deputy mayor.

Coun Akeroyd was also a St Annes town councillor and was town mayor in 2011-12.

Her year as Fylde mayor saw her attend more than 200 events and raised more than £20,000, split between her chosen charities Kilgrimol Girlguiding Centre in St Annes, Home-Start Blackpool Fylde and Wyre and the forces charity SSAFA.

Fylde Council leader Coun Sue Fazackerley said: “We were so saddened to learn of Coun Akeroyd’s passing.

“A passionate Conservative, she attended her last full council meeting when she really was not fit to do so but was anxious ‘not to let the side down’.

“As mayor, she tried to attend every event to which she was invited and raised a considerable sum of money for her chosen charities through her fundraising events.

“She will be missed at Fylde Council by all who knew her, both councillors and staff.”

St Annes town mayor Karen Henshaw, long a fellow Kilnhouse ward councillor, said: “Christine and I worked very well together for our community and she will be missed by all the members and staff of the Town Council.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said: “Coun Akeroyd was a wonderful ambassador for Fylde, a conscientious councillor who cared deeply for St Annes and its residents. Above all, she was simply a lovely person I feel privileged to have met.”

Coun Akeroyd’s funeral will be at St Cuthbert’s Church, Lytham on Friday, March 29 at 1.45pm.