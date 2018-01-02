Tributes to councillor who died on festive family break

Touching tributes have been paid to a ‘caring and passionate’ Fylde councillor who died suddenly.

Barbara Nash collapsed while playing with grandchildren during a festive season visit to the home of stepson James and his wife Signe in Scotland.

Fylde councillor Barbara Nash, who has died, aged 66

Despite attempts to revive her by James and Signe, who are both doctors, and paramedics, Coun Nash, who was 66 and had served as a Conservative member of Fylde Council since 2012, never regained consciousness and died in hospital several days later.

She is understood to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Husband Ed said: “Her death was so sudden – but it’s a comfort that she died happy, playing with her grandchildren, Maximillian and Annalena.”

Ed, who is also a Fylde councillor as well as serving on Lancashire County and St Annes Town Councils, wants her funeral, on Monday, January 15, to be a celebration of her life and is encouraging attendees to wear what they want to the event, which starts at 2pm.

Barbara and Ed had been married for almost 28 years and Ed added: “She was such a kind caring person who loved her council work. She really enjoyed helping people and was renowned for her measured judgement.

“But her greatest pride and joy was her family.”

Barbara was elected to St Annes’ Heyhouses ward in a by-election in July 2012 - just over a year after Ed had been elected for the first time – and she topped the poll in the ward in the May 2015 election.

Ed said: “I first met her more than 30 years ago when she was secretary of Liverpool Conservatives.

“She made her own way on the council but we also worked as a team and we loved doing things together.

“On the way up to see James, Signe and the children we had stayed overnight at a lovely hotel in Glasgow, visited a wonderful bar and had a great time going round the Christmas markets.

“We had only been with the family for a short time when Barbara suddenly keeled over while playing with the children.

“James, who is a senior registrar, and Signe, a paediatric doctor, desperately tried to revive her while we waited for an ambulance but to no avail.”

Barbara was taken to University Hospital Crosshouse, Kilmarnock and died there on December 20 surrounded by family.

Along with Ed, she leaves daughter Sally, 26, and stepsons Sean and James, who are both in their 40s.

Fylde Council leader Coun Sue Fazackerley said: “Although Barbara was on the Council a relatively short time, she quickly made her presence felt and became fully involved in Council activities from the outset. She was hard-working and a great champion for Heyhouses ward. A very sociable and charming person, she made many friends among councillors of all political groups Her loss will be keenly felt.”

Barbara’s fellow Heyhouses ward councillor Vince Settle said: “Barbara was a lovely bubbly person who was always so cheerful no matter where you met her. She was passionate about being a councillor and was very hard working for her ward.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said: “I was one of the people who encouraged Barbara to get involved in local government.

“She was always so very passionate and it was clear that passion could be translated across to helping the local community; I’m glad to say I was not disappointed.

“Barbara was a wonderful ward councillor for her electorate, a wonderful campaigner for her party, but above all else, a wonderful person I feel honoured to have known.”