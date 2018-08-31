Tributes to Fylde community champion Ivy

Tributes have been paid to community stalwart Ivy Broadbent, who has died in hospital after a short illness.

Ivy, who was in her early 90s and from St Annes, was awarded the MBE in 1999 for her services to road safety and last year was presented with a certificate marking 40 years as a volunteer reader with the Blackpool Talking Newspaper for the Blind.

The long-time widow was a qualified watchmaker and for many years ran her own jeweller’s shop in St David’s Road South, St Annes.

She was long a stalwart of the Lytham St Annes Business and Professional Women’s Association and campaigned for safer roads in the town.

Ted Rhodes, a former chief inspector with Blackpool Police, knew Ivy for more than 40 years and accompanied her to Buckingham Palace for the presentation of her MBE.

He said: “Ivy was a formidable woman to have on your side who really cared about her community and was renowned for getting things done. Her network of contacts was vast and she was great company. She loved her sport, especially Blackpool FC and I will really miss her.”

Stephanie Beasley, volunteers co-ordinator at N-Vision, formerly the Blackpool Fylde and Wyre Society for the Blind, said: “Ivy was such a lovely woman who would do anything for anyone.

“She was with us from the start of the Talking Newspaper in 1977 and presented with a certificate for 40 years’ service last year, after which she retired with our very best wishes. She will be really missed.”

Ivy’s funeral is at Lytham Crematorium on Wednesday at 12.30pm.