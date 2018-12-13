Trinity trees pick-up branching out

Christmas tree collections are being extended – and are set to boost charity as well as the environment.

Trinity Hospice is increasing the range of its discarded trees pick-up service introduced in parts of Blackpool last January to cover the whole of the FY8 postcode area in Fylde as well as FY1 to FY5.

That means the hospice will take over collections in the St Annes area from the St Annes In Bloom team, while Lytham will have a collection service for the first time.

Collections will be over the weekend of January 12 and 13, with householders invited to make a donation to Trinity.

All the trees collected, along with those deposited at various council drop-off points around Fylde, will be involved in the annual planting in the sands at St Annes to help preserve the dunes.

Trinity’s corporate fundraiser Janet Atkins said: “We are thrilled we are able to put on our Christmas Tree Collection again, and that this year we are able to reach even more people.”

Details at www.trinityhospice.co.uk/tree-collection