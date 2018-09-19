Trio are bringing country to Fleetwood

A country and western tribute night is coming to Fleetwood later this month.

Tracks by Patsy Cline, Hank Williams and Jim Reeves will all feature at the Marine Hall on September 30.

Sue Lowry, a lifelong country music fan, will perform songs by record-breaking artist Patsy Cline, who spent 251 weeks in the country music album charts.

She said: “I was brought up by a musical family who played country music ever since I was a little girl. I’m keeping it in the family and enjoying every minute of it.”

She will be joined by Marc Robinson, paying tribute to the country legend Hank Williams, whose hits include Howlin’ at the Moon, I saw the Light, and Rootie Tootie.

Lee Davidge also performs a sensitive tribute to Jim Reeves with his authentic costume and mesmerising voice. His songs include Welcome to my World, Distant Drums, and Bimbo.

The show is suitable for all ages and fans are encouraged to turn up in their best western gear.

- Tickets are £18.50 or £17.50 for concessions and £10 for under-16s.

To book, call the box office on (01253) 88769 or go online at www.wyretheatres.co.uk