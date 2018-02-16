Tumble dryer sparks emergency near Squires Gate

A fire started in a tumble dryer at a property near to Squires Gate, say fire services.

Two fire engines from St Annes attended the scene on Christal Avenue just after 7.30pm on Thursday, February 15.

Crews arrived to find smoke pouring from an unattached garage at the property.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "A large amount of smoke was issuing from the garage.

"It was a pipe inside the tumble dryer that got hot and started to ignite.

"There was smoke damage to the garage and the contents of the tumble dryer were destroyed.

"Thankfully nobody was injured.

"We'd like to remind members of the public of the following general safety advice when using tumble dryers.

"Ensure you keep the filters clean and clear of fluff and lint. Don't overload the tumble dryer and don't put it on overnight or when you leave your property.

"Of course every property should have working smoke alarms fitted."

Fire crews remained at the scene for around three- quarters of an hour.