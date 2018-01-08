Tuneless choir to broaden its range

The opportunity to sing in a tuneless choir is proving a big hit on the Fylde coast.

Just four months after the area’s first was set up in Thornton, the idea is being extended to St Annes – and participants are being invited to go along and sing out loudly and proudly, whatever their vocal ability.

Marilyn and Steve Marshall from Poulton followed an increasing national trend by establishing the Thornton choir in September and are also behind the extension to St Annes.

Marilyn said: “We believe all people have the right to sing, not just those who can hold a tune.

“We’ve had some lovely people with anxiety problems, but who now, thanks to singing, have gained a new-found purpose and strength in their lives. Others just find it relaxing and fun. There’s loads of evidence of the physical, emotional and social benefits of singing.

“We performed quite a bit over the festive period, including warming up the crowd for the Thornton Christmas lights switch-on, and it’s great to get people singing along with us.”

The new choir’s St Annes sessions will be at the Parish Rooms, Headroomgate Road every Tuesday from 2pm to 3.30pm while the Thornton sessions are at the Methodist Church Hall, Victoria Road East every other Friday evening from 7.30pm.

Details from Marilyn on 07904 663810.