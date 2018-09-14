TV judge Prue coming back to Fylde for seconds

Great British Bake-Of judge Prue Leith is coming back to Fylde for second helping.

A literary lunch featuring the accomplished chef, in Lytham, quickly sold out more than three months in advance of the November date.

But now, an additional appearance by the popular member of the judging panel on Channel 4’s hit baking show has been arranged for the following day to help satisfy the many inquiries there have been since the sellout.

Prue’s appearances at the Gusto restaurant, on Monday and Tuesday, November 26 and 27, are organised by the Plackitt and Booth bookshop, whose co-proprietor Alison Plackitt said: “We are delighted Prue is able to come along for a second date.

“The first sold out very quickly and there has continued to be plenty of interest, which hasn’t surprised us, considering the popularity of the TV series.”

Prue will be promoting her book My All-Time Favourite Recipes at the lunches, which start at 12.30pm, with doors open from noon.

Tickets for the Tuesday appearance, which include a two-course lunch and signed copy of the book, are on sale from Plackitt and Booth in Clifton Street or by calling (01253) 796958.