TV’s Adam Hart-Davis talks history at AKS school in St Annes

TV presenter Adam Hart-Davis has a date in Fylde to talk about what the Romans and Greeks did for us.

He will be giving the first talk of Lytham St Annes Classical Association’s new season of lectures at AKS school, St Annes on Thursday, September 20.

Adam has presented TV’s Tomorrow’s World as well as programmes such as Science Shack and Hart on History and is the author of books such as a Beginner’s Guide to the Cosmos, The History of Time and the Military History encyclopaedia.

Katrina Kelly, chairman of the Lytham St Annes Classical Association, said: “Adam is incredibly busy so we are thrilled that he has agreed with great enthusiasm to come to Fylde and open our new season of lectures.

“He will be talking about selected Roman and Greek inventions and initiatives that particularly intrigue him. He believes the Romans were brilliant at putting Greek ideas into practice, and gave us, among other things, public baths, public toilets, straight roads and fish sauce.”

The Lytham St Annes branch claims to be the biggest Classical Association in the country and new members are always welcome.

Details can be found at www.lsaclassics.com or by emailing lsaclassics@gmail.com