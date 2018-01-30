Two police stations in Lancashire to close front counters this week

The front counters of two Lancashire Police stations will be closing their doors to members of the public this week.

Police have confirmed that Kirkham and Poulton will no longer be open for public inquiries from January 31.

The nearest public enquiry desks to Kirkham following the closure will be Preston - Lancaster Road North, Preston PR1 2SA or Blackpool Police Station - Bonny Street, Blackpool FY1 5R.

Anyone hoping to visit Poulton police station is advised to visit Blackpool Police Station - Bonny Street FY1 5RL.

Police have said that anyone wishing to report a crime can continue to do so online, by the yellow phone outside the station or by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

A further seven counters across Lancashire will close on March 29 as part of the closures which were planned to help find more than £1m in annual savings.

These counters are Leyland, Bispham, St Annes, Clitheroe, Colne, Ormskirk and Waterfoot.

The move follows a review carried out by the Constabulary and Police & Crime Commissioner which showed that as few as three people a day were visiting some of the counters, with people preferring to report incidents over the phone or online.

Police insist the closures will not affect the way areas are policed but, along with reduced opening hours at remaining front counters, the move will deliver over £1m in annual savings of the £19.8m police in the county need to find by 2020 as part of Government cuts.



Councillor Liz Oades, who represents Kirkham at county, borough and town council levels, said in a statement at the time the closures were announced: “This is extremely disappointing news but it was really a fait accomplis, despite the consultations.

“The reasons given were also erroneous – they looked at one day in Kirkham in November and said just three people used it, but it is not being staffed all the time and people often go and there is no one there.

“It is yet another service being lost – our community police is disappearing and this is just another nail in the coffin.”